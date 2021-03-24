Leiter agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers earlier this month, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Leiter returns to affiliated ball after having most recently pitched for the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2020. He previously made 47 appearances at the big-league level between Philadelphia and Toronto in 2017 and 2018, but he hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2019. He'll likely open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Toledo or Double-A Erie in his new organization.