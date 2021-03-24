Leiter agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers earlier this month, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Leiter returns to affiliated ball after having most recently pitched for the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2020. He previously made 47 appearances at the big-league level between Philadelphia and Toronto in 2017 and 2018, but he hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2019. He'll likely open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Toledo or Double-A Erie in his new organization.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Leiter: Joins Diamondbacks•
-
Blue Jays' Mark Leiter: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Mark Leiter: Outrighted to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Mark Leiter: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Mark Leiter: Claimed by Blue Jays•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Designated for assignment•