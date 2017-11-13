Tigers' Mark Montgomery: Inks minor-league deal with Tigers
Montgomery has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Tigers that includes an invitation to spring training, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Montgomery spent all of 2017 with Triple-A Memphis, compiling a 2.43 ERA and 73:15 K:BB across 66.2 innings of work. Shoulder injuries halted his progress a few years ago, but the now-healthy 27-year-old is looking to prove he has what it takes to be a big-league reliever. He owns a career 2.35 ERA with 449 strikeouts across seven minor-league seasons (352.1 innings).
