The Tigers recalled Englert from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Just one day after being sent down to the minors to make room for Shelby Miller, Englert will return to Detroit's bullpen as a replacement for Alex Faedo (hip). Englert was lit up for three runs in one inning during his season debut, but he has since turned in five scoreless innings across his last three MLB appearances. He'll likely serve in middle relief while Faedo is on the IL.