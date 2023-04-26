Englert (1-1) tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull only lasted four innings, so the Tigers needed Englert and others to provide some length out of the bullpen. The righty responded with a strong performance. Englert has been mostly good this season outside of allowing five runs over two innings back on April 11. He's also done a solid job of missing bats, as he now has 16 strikeouts across 16 frames this year.