Englert tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the White Sox.

Englert efficiently retired all seven batters he faced on just 24 pitches. The righty allowed five runs in an outing earlier this month, which has his ERA sitting at 5.79, but he's been mostly good otherwise. Not counting that rough appearance, Englert has a 3.78 ERA across 16.2 innings this year. He should continue to work in a long-relief role for the Tigers, which limits his fantasy upside.