The Tigers optioned Englert to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

They need to free up a roster spot for Keider Montero, who will start Wednesday versus the Phillies, and Englert's locker at Comerica Park has been cleaned out. Englert holds a 5.95 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over 19.2 relief innings this season.