Englert was selected by the Tigers during the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday.

Englert spent most of the 2022 campaign at the Single-A level with the Rangers and had a 3.57 ERA in 21 starts before a late-season promotion to the Double-A level. The 23-year-old will now make the jump to the majors with Detroit after Texas opted not to add him to their 40-man roster.