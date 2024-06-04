The Tigers optioned Englert to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Englert has given up three earned runs in six innings since coming up from Triple-A in late May, but he will now return to Toledo in order to make room for Shelby Miller (elbow), who was activated from the IL on Tuesday. Englert owns an impressive 2.35 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 23 innings with the Mud Hens, and he could be the first choice to return to Detroit if the Tigers run into further depth problems in their bullpen.