Englert, who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox, now has a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP this season.

It's a small sample size of just 5.1 innings, but Englert has looked good out of the bullpen. The righty only has one strikeout, however, so he may not be able to sustain his success if he doesn't miss more bats. Englert is locked into a middle relief role for now, which limits his fantasy appeal, though he could see higher leverage work down the road if he continues to pitch well.