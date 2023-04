Englert allowed five runs on four hits across two innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He walked one and struck out four.

Starter Matt Manning was saddled with the loss in the 9-3 defeat, but Englert certainly didn't help Detroit's cause. The righty entered the game having allowed just one earned run across his first 5.1 innings, but after the rough outing, his ERA shot up to 7.36. Englert should remain in a middle-relief role with limited fantasy appeal.