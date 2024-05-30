Englert tossed two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, which finished as an 8-0 Detroit win.

Detroit ace Tarik Skubal dazzled across seven scoreless innings, then handed things off to Englert with a comfortable lead. Englert allowed three earned runs over an inning of work in his season debut six days ago, but he's logged three scoreless innings since then. The righty will remain a low-leverage reliever for now, which limits his fantasy upside, though his role could expand if the Tigers trade any veterans from their bullpen at some point down the road.