Tigers' Matt Boyd: Allows two hits, snags win against Twins
Boyd (7-10) pitched six innings of one-run ball to record the win Sunday against the Twins. He allowed just two hits and a walk, while striking out three.
The only damage against Boyd came on a sac fly in the second inning. Outside of that, the lefty was on cruise control, working through his six innings on just 88 pitches. Boyd has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five outings, lowering his season ERA to 4.20 in the process. He lines up to face the Twins again in his next start, which is scheduled for Friday.
