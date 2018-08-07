Boyd (6-10) allowed four runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Angels on Monday. He struck out four and walked one.

This was a step back for Boyd after a great run coming out of the break in which he allowed just three runs while posting a 20:3 K:BB over 19 innings (three starts). He gave up three extra-base hits, including homers to two power-deficient players in Andrelton Simmons and Eric Young Jr. While Boyd is on the radar in mixed leagues given his recent success, he's still a dice roll from start to start. The 27-year-old lines up to face the Twins at home this weekend.