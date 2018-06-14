Tigers' Matt Boyd: Allows two in no-decision
Boyd allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in Wednesday's win over the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.
Boyd put himself in a lot of early holes, throwing first-pitch strikes to just four of the 21 batters he faced, and as a result he needed 106 pitches just to get through five innings. The lefty hasn't been overpowering opposing hitters (59:28 K:BB over 75.1 innings), but he's been effective nonetheless and now boasts a 3.23 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Next up is an interleague matchup Tuesday in Cincinnati.
