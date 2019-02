Boyd allowed two earned runs on three hits while retiring four batters in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday. He struck out two and walked one.

Boyd was limited to just 15 pitches in his first action of the spring. The lefty ended up being the ace of a subpar Detroit staff last season, leading the team in starts, quality starts, wins and strikeouts. Without a ton of great pitchers around him, Boyd figures to remain a stalwart in the rotation this year, though the 28-year-old isn't the most exciting option in fantasy leagues.