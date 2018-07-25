Tigers' Matt Boyd: Beats Royals for fifth win
Boyd (5-9) allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out seven over six innings in a win over the Royals on Wednesday. He did not walk a batter.
Five of the seven hits against Boyd were singles (one bunt single), and he induced 14 swinging strikes on 95 pitches. He struggled mightily going into the break, posting a 9.78 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in his final five starts of the first half, but the extra rest seems to have done Boyd well (three runs, 13:2 K:BB over 11 innings since play resumed). The 27-year-old is still far from trustworthy, but he's trending in the right direction. Up next: a home start against the Reds.
