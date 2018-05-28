The Tigers are listing Boyd (oblique) as their scheduled starter for Monday's game against the Angels, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Boyd departed in the fifth inning of his last start May 22 against the Twins with oblique spasms, but his inclusion among Detroit's probable starters for the upcoming four-game series suggests he completed a bullpen session over the weekend without incident. Though he has seen his velocity drop a few ticks from 2017, Boyd has been the most dependable member of the Detroit rotation this season, allowing no more than four earned runs in any of his nine starts this season and posting a 41:17 K:BB across 52 frames. Boyd is in store for a double dip during the Tigers' seven-game week, with his second turn falling Saturday at home against the Blue Jays.