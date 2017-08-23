Tigers' Matt Boyd: Crushed by Yanks in abbreviated outing
Boyd (5-7) was slapped with seven runs and a loss after pitching just 2.1 innings against the Yankees on Tuesday. He allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out two.
There have been stretches in which Boyd has played the part of a competent-looking MLB starter, but those must feel like a distant memory to his embattled fantasy owners. Over his last four appearances, Boyd has been mauled for 17 earned runs on 23 hits and nine walks over 13.1 innings; those are fantasy-season-ruining numbers. That said, he's still only 26 and left-handed with spectacular minor-league stats (career 2.49 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 9.0 K/9), so there's still some long-term appeal here.
