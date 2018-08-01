Tigers' Matt Boyd: Dazzles in win Tuesday
Boyd (6-9) pitched eight scoreless innings to record the win Tuesday against the Reds. He allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out seven.
Boyd was locked in and delivered his best all-around outing of the season. The eight innings are a new season high for the lefty, and this was just the second time that he hasn't allowed a run in a start, with the other being a five-inning performance against the Angels on May 28. Boyd has now strung together three straight solid starts, allowing just three earned runs over 19 innings during the stretch. He'll take a 4.22 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday in Oakland.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Beats Royals for fifth win•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches well but takes loss Friday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Takes another loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Starting first game after All-Star break•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gets rocked again Thursday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Seven strikeouts in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...