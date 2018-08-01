Boyd (6-9) pitched eight scoreless innings to record the win Tuesday against the Reds. He allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

Boyd was locked in and delivered his best all-around outing of the season. The eight innings are a new season high for the lefty, and this was just the second time that he hasn't allowed a run in a start, with the other being a five-inning performance against the Angels on May 28. Boyd has now strung together three straight solid starts, allowing just three earned runs over 19 innings during the stretch. He'll take a 4.22 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday in Oakland.