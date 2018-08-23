Tigers' Matt Boyd: Earns win with six shutout innings
Boyd (8-11) fired six scoreless innings and earned the win Thursday, yielding six hits and a walk while striking out six in the 7-2 win over the White Sox.
Boyd twirled his first scoreless outing of August, lowering his ERA to a respectable 4.09 after Thursday's start. On the year, the 27-year-old now owns a 127:42 K:BB across 141 innings. Boyd will take the mound again next Wednesday in Kansas City.
