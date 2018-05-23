Boyd was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Twins with left oblique spasms, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Boyd lasted only four innings (61 pitches) and allowed two runs on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts. The 27-year-old started the fifth inning with back-to-back walks which prompted a visit from the athletic trainer, and he subsequently left the game. The initial diagnosis of oblique spasms rather than a strain is a good sign, but Boyd's status for his next expected start -- Monday against the Angels -- is currently up in the air.