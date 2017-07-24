Tigers' Matt Boyd: Fans eight through six to grab fourth win
Boyd (4-5) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight batters through six innings during Sunday's win over Minnesota.
Boyd has allowed at least three runs in each of his past nine games and sports an underwhelming 5.48 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 6.4 K/9 for the campaign. Those numbers aren't moving the fantasy needle in most settings, so while it's encouraging that Boyd has won consecutive starts, expectations should remain in check. He lines up to face the Astros at Comerica Park in his next start.
