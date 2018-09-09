Boyd didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven-plus innings while striking out 11.

The southpaw was brilliant in delivering his sixth quality start in 10 outings since the All-Star break, holding St. Louis without a hit through six innings and without a run for seven, until Paul DeJong led off the eighth with a solo shot. Boyd's 11 strikeouts were a season high for the 27-year-old, and he'll take a 4.11 ERA into his next start Friday in Cleveland.