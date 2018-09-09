Tigers' Matt Boyd: Fans season-high 11 in no-decision
Boyd didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over seven-plus innings while striking out 11.
The southpaw was brilliant in delivering his sixth quality start in 10 outings since the All-Star break, holding St. Louis without a hit through six innings and without a run for seven, until Paul DeJong led off the eighth with a solo shot. Boyd's 11 strikeouts were a season high for the 27-year-old, and he'll take a 4.11 ERA into his next start Friday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Submits quality outing in Bronx•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Yields five in loss•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Earns win with six shutout innings•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Allows two hits, snags win against Twins•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Allows two homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...