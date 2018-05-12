Tigers' Matt Boyd: Friday's game postponed
Boyd will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners after Friday's game was postponed due to rain.
Boyd will have an extra day of rest for his matchup with the Mariners, a carries a 3.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 36 innings.
