Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gets pushed back in rotation
Boyd will make his next start Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Boyd was initially lined up to start Saturday against the Dodgers, but after the left-hander had surrendered nine runs over his last two outings, manager Brad Ausmus decided it was best to give Boyd some extra time off. Michael Fulmer and Justin Verlander will both be moved up a day in the schedule to pitch on their normal four days' rest Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gives up four runs Sunday•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Rocked for six runs in loss to Pirates•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Lasts just 4.1 fames against Orioles•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Hurls quality start in Saturday victory•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Fans eight through six to grab fourth win•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Mediocrity suffices against Royals•
