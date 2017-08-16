Boyd will make his next start Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Boyd was initially lined up to start Saturday against the Dodgers, but after the left-hander had surrendered nine runs over his last two outings, manager Brad Ausmus decided it was best to give Boyd some extra time off. Michael Fulmer and Justin Verlander will both be moved up a day in the schedule to pitch on their normal four days' rest Saturday and Sunday, respectively.