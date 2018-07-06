Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gets rocked again Thursday
Boyd (4-7) took the loss Thursday against the Rangers, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits over four innings. He struck out three.
Boyd didn't allow a run in the first inning, but then allowed multiple runs in the second, third and fourth before exiting the game. The key blows were a pair of two-run home runs by Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman. Boyd has now allowed five or more earned runs three times over his past four starts, which has pushed his season ERA up to 4.58. Memories of the 3.23 ERA he held before this rough stretch are fading quickly, as Boyd is increasingly looking like a risky fantasy play. The lefty will try to turn it around in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
