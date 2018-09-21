Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gets shelled but avoids loss
Boyd allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits across 1.1 innings Thursday but escaped with a no-decision in an 11-8 win over the Royals.
Boyd wasn't very good in this one, but Kansas City starter Jorge Lopez was worse, as he allowed seven runs in his inning of work. The lefty entered the night with a solid 3.75 ERA and 0.94 WHIP since the beginning of August, so perhaps this was just a hiccup and he'll be able to rebound in his next (and likely last) start of the season, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Twins on the road.
