Boyd gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five in three innings Sunday in Cleveland, picking up his sixth loss of the season.

He has given up 11 runs in seven innings over his last two starts, and his ERA has skyrocketed from 3.23 to 4.15 over that span. Boyd didn't generate a single groundout in this game, which marked just the second time in 15 starts that he failed to get at least three outs on the ground. His next start will come next weekend in Toronto.