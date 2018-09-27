Boyd (9-13) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings against the Twins.

Boyd was done in by the long ball, allowing a trio of home runs that accounted for five of the six runs. The southpaw got off to a solid start to September, but he'll finish the season on back-to-back rough outings to leave his ERA at 4.39 -- his highest mark since July.