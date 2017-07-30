Tigers' Matt Boyd: Hurls quality start in Saturday victory
Boyd (5-5) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out five over 7.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Astros.
Boyd gave up a pair of runs in the first inning before settling down, and the Tigers came up with three runs in the seventh inning to help him earn his fifth victory of the year. Although he performed well against a strong Astros' offense, his 5.30 ERA and 1.62 WHIP make him a player who's difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Orioles.
