Boyd will be used as one of Detroit's starting pitchers throughout spring training, and is on track to begin the season as a member of the starting rotation, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Boyd is in good shape to make the starting rotation for the 2018 campaign, although Alex Wilson, Buck Farmer and Daniel Norris are also competing to earn a spot in the starting five. The 27-year old was announced as one of the starting pitchers to be used throughout spring training and tossed one inning while giving up two hits and a run Sunday against the Blue Jays. Boyd looks to start the year near the back end of the Tigers' rotation.