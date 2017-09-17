Boyd (6-10) tossed a one-hit shutout while earning the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one walk with five strikeouts.

Boyd came within an eyelash of a no-hitter in this one, allowing a double to Tim Anderson with two outs in the ninth inning. He worked up to 121 pitches, but he was allowed to finish the game off and did so with no additional issues. This gem came as something of a surprise for Boyd, who hadn't delivered a quality start in his last nine outings. He owns a disappointing 5.33 ERA on the year, but that mark sits at 2.16 over his last four starts ahead of Friday's turn against the Twins.