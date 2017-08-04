Boyd allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters through 4.1 innings during Thursday's win over Baltimore. He didn't factor into the decision.

Boyd had to wait through two rain delays before taking the mound, so it's difficult to put too much emphasis on Thursday's outing. Still, the 26-year-old southpaw has struggled to gain any fantasy traction this season with a 5.35 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 6.7 K/9, and outside of the deepest settings, he's not currently a serviceable option. Boyd projects to face the Pirates at PNC Park in his next start.