Boyd shed 15 pounds of fat this offseason as he changed his diet and workout routine, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Boyd had a solid season in 2018 with a 4.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 159:51 K:BB over 170.1 innings and reached a $2.6 million deal with the Tigers earlier in January to avoid arbitration. The left-hander -- who turns 28 in early February -- should begin the season as Detroit's top arm in the starting rotation, and it should be interesting to see what impact his leaner frame has on his production, if any.

