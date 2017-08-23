Manager Brad Ausmus was critical of Boyd following Tuesday's outing (seven runs allowed in 2.1 innings), but said the left-hander will likely remain in the rotation with the Tigers out of the playoff hunt, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ausmus was fairly blunt in his comments about Boyd, who's given up 17 earned runs on 23 hits and nine walks over his last 13.1 innings. "At some point, there's an expiration date on how much rope you're given," Ausmus said. "The truth is, (Boyd) is going to have to learn to pitch or there's going to be a move made." However, that move likely won't come this season, as the Tigers are just 54-70 and well out of the race in the American League. "There's no reason to not be patient at this point," Ausmus said. "And I don't think the next month and a week will decide anything definitively. But in the big picture, it can't go on forever."