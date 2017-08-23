Tigers' Matt Boyd: Likely to stay in rotation despite struggles
Manager Brad Ausmus was critical of Boyd following Tuesday's outing (seven runs allowed in 2.1 innings), but said the left-hander will likely remain in the rotation with the Tigers out of the playoff hunt, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Ausmus was fairly blunt in his comments about Boyd, who's given up 17 earned runs on 23 hits and nine walks over his last 13.1 innings. "At some point, there's an expiration date on how much rope you're given," Ausmus said. "The truth is, (Boyd) is going to have to learn to pitch or there's going to be a move made." However, that move likely won't come this season, as the Tigers are just 54-70 and well out of the race in the American League. "There's no reason to not be patient at this point," Ausmus said. "And I don't think the next month and a week will decide anything definitively. But in the big picture, it can't go on forever."
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Crushed by Yanks in abbreviated outing•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches in relief Friday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gets pushed back in rotation•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gives up four runs Sunday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Rocked for six runs in loss to Pirates•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Lasts just 4.1 fames against Orioles•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...