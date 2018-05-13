Boyd (2-3) earned the win Saturday against the Mariners, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings.

Boyd got the ball for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader after his Friday start was postponed. The southpaw retired the first eight batters he saw and made it through four scoreless before allowing a run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly. Having tossed six innings of one-run ball, Boyd attempted to head back out for the seventh frame but was yanked after allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base. Both inherited baserunners came around to score on Buck Farmer, adding the final two runs to Boyd's line, though he still walked away with his fifth quality start of the season. He'll carry a solid 3.21 ERA and 1.05 WHIP into his next start, which will come on the road against the Mariners.