Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches better Monday
Boyd tossed three scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League loss to the Nationals. He allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out three.
Boyd had allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits over his last six innings, so it was nice to see him a bit sharper on Tuesday. The young lefty dropped his spring training ERA to 4.09 with the strong performance, and he's on track to secure a spot in Detroit's rotation to begin the season.
