Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches well but takes loss Friday
Boyd (4-9) allowed just a single run over five innings but was saddled with the loss Friday against the Red Sox. He gave up three hits and two walks, while striking out six.
Boyd was good, but Boston starter David Price was better, keeping Detroit off the board for six innings. Three Red Sox relievers then combined to complete the shutout. The 27-year-old lefty had been struggling lately, and he still has a mediocre 4.62 ERA, but this was a nice start to the second half. Boyd will look to build on this in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Kansas City in what projects to be a favorable matchup.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Takes another loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Starting first game after All-Star break•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gets rocked again Thursday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Seven strikeouts in quality start•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Hit hard by Indians•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Tagged for five runs in loss Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...