Boyd (4-9) allowed just a single run over five innings but was saddled with the loss Friday against the Red Sox. He gave up three hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Boyd was good, but Boston starter David Price was better, keeping Detroit off the board for six innings. Three Red Sox relievers then combined to complete the shutout. The 27-year-old lefty had been struggling lately, and he still has a mediocre 4.62 ERA, but this was a nice start to the second half. Boyd will look to build on this in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Kansas City in what projects to be a favorable matchup.