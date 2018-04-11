Boyd pitched seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision Tuesday against the Indians. He gave up just three hits and a walk while striking out four.

Through two starts this year, Boyd has given up just two earned runs in 13 innings of work, but he's sitting at 0-1 due to lackluster run support. However, if the 27-year-old lefty keeps pitching like this, he should get into the win column soon. It's too early to fully trust Boyd after he posted a 5.27 ERA and 1.56 WHIP last season, but he's making positive strides. Up next is a tough test against the Yankees' powerful lineup on Sunday.