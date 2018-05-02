Boyd (1-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Rays, allowing just one run over six innings. He gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

This was a good rebound effort for Boyd, who gave up four runs across 3.2 innings in his last start. Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer gave up just two runs in his six innings of work, but Boyd was sharper in this one as he lowered his season ERA to a stellar 2.48. The seven strikeouts are also a season high. The 27-year-old will look to build on this strong start his next time out Sunday against the Royals, which projects to be another good matchup.