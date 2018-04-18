Tigers' Matt Boyd: Provides another quality start Wednesday
Boyd (0-1) had to settle for a no-decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out six.
The left-hander continued his impressive start to the season, as Boyd has given up exactly one run in each of his three outings, delivering a quality start each time. His 11:4 K:B in 19.1 innings indicates how much he's been relying on his defense, however, and just how fragile his 1.40 ERA actually is. Boyd will next take the mound Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
