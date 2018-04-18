Boyd (0-1) had to settle for a no-decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out six.

The left-hander continued his impressive start to the season, as Boyd has given up exactly one run in each of his three outings, delivering a quality start each time. His 11:4 K:B in 19.1 innings indicates how much he's been relying on his defense, however, and just how fragile his 1.40 ERA actually is. Boyd will next take the mound Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories