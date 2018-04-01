Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pushed back to Tuesday
Boyd will make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers will push all their pitchers back a day in the schedule after rainouts Thursday and Saturday creating the need for a doubleheader Sunday against the Pirates that will result in Detroit playing six games in five days. Since Boyd had initially been scheduled to pitch Monday against the Royals, he'll miss out on a two-start week with Francisco Liriano taking the hill for the series opener.
