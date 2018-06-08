Boyd (4-4) recorded the win Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

The Tigers staked Boyd to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and the lefty made it stand up with a solid performance against a strong lineup on the road. Perhaps the only negative was the four walks, which matched a season high, but Boyd was able to avoid any real damage. He'll carry a 3.20 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Twins.