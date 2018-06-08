Tigers' Matt Boyd: Records win Thursday
Boyd (4-4) recorded the win Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.
The Tigers staked Boyd to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and the lefty made it stand up with a solid performance against a strong lineup on the road. Perhaps the only negative was the four walks, which matched a season high, but Boyd was able to avoid any real damage. He'll carry a 3.20 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Twins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...