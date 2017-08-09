Boyd (5-6) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk across four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out five.

Boyd threw a hearty 70 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he routinely missed over the plate and paid the price on several occasions. He gave up a run on the third before he was tagged for three in the fourth and two more in the fifth. albeit with an error involved. Boyd appeared to be making strides when he fired off three straight quality starts at the end of July, but he has now allowed nine runs in 8.1 innings over his last two starts. He will try to get back on track Sunday against the Twins.