Tigers' Matt Boyd: Rocked for six runs in loss to Pirates
Boyd (5-6) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk across four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out five.
Boyd threw a hearty 70 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he routinely missed over the plate and paid the price on several occasions. He gave up a run on the third before he was tagged for three in the fourth and two more in the fifth. albeit with an error involved. Boyd appeared to be making strides when he fired off three straight quality starts at the end of July, but he has now allowed nine runs in 8.1 innings over his last two starts. He will try to get back on track Sunday against the Twins.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Lasts just 4.1 fames against Orioles•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Hurls quality start in Saturday victory•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Fans eight through six to grab fourth win•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Mediocrity suffices against Royals•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Will toe rubber Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Sent back to minors•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...