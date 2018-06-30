Tigers' Matt Boyd: Seven strikeouts in quality start
Boyd struck out seven batters while walking two Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on four hits, a homer and a pair of walks in six innings. He did not factor into the decision.
Boyd didn't allow any hits through four innings but started to fall apart in the fifth, allowing a double, a single and a homer. He got out of the sixth to earn his quality start but was matched by the Jays' Sam Gaviglio, so neither pitcher earned a decision. Boyd's performance wasn't a dominant one, but it was a step back in the right direction after he allowed 11 runs in seven innings over his last two starts. He'll next take the mound Thursday against the Rangers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...