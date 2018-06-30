Boyd struck out seven batters while walking two Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on four hits, a homer and a pair of walks in six innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Boyd didn't allow any hits through four innings but started to fall apart in the fifth, allowing a double, a single and a homer. He got out of the sixth to earn his quality start but was matched by the Jays' Sam Gaviglio, so neither pitcher earned a decision. Boyd's performance wasn't a dominant one, but it was a step back in the right direction after he allowed 11 runs in seven innings over his last two starts. He'll next take the mound Thursday against the Rangers.

