Boyd didn't factor into the decision against Seattle on Thursday, despite a strong outing that saw him yield two earned runs on six hits over six innings with nine strikeouts and a walk as the Tigers eventually prevailed 3-1.

The 27-year-old left-hander just continues to put up solid stat lines, as this marked his third quality start in his last four outings and the fifth time in his eight starts this year that he's held his opposition to two or fewer earned runs. He now has a 3.19 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP through 48 innings to go along with a 41:13 K:BB, so Boyd is providing all-around solid fantasy returns in the early going. It would be understandable to be weary of expecting him to keep this up all season since he's coming off a campaign that saw him log a 5.27 ERA in 135 innings and he has a 5.18 mark for his career, but for the time being, Boyd is throwing it like a pitcher that deserves to be on fantasy rosters.