Boyd signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Tigers on Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Boyd had a solid year with a 4.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 159:51 K:BB over 170.1 innings. The 27-year-old lefty was the Tigers' top starter in 2018 and is likely cemented into the rotation for 2019 with the team lacking quality starting depth.

