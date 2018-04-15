Boyd is listed as the probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Boyd's third start of the season will come three days later than he was initially expected after postponements Saturday and Sunday against the Yankees forced the Tigers to push each of their starters back in the pitching schedule. While the shuffling of the schedule denied Boyd of a two step last week, he'll at least trade a matchup against a powerful Yankees squad with a more favorable one at home against an Orioles offense that ranked 23rd in the majors in terms of wRC+ entering play Sunday.