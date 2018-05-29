Boyd (3-4) tossed five innings of scoreless ball to record the win Monday against the Angels. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four.

After leaving his last start on May 22 in the fifth inning with oblique spasms, this was a very positive effort for the 27-year-old lefty, who looked fully healthy and dominated a tough lineup. Perhaps the only negative was that it took Boyd 102 pitches to get through five innings, which kept him from going deeper into the game. Nonetheless, he'll carry a strong 3.00 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Blue Jays.