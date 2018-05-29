Tigers' Matt Boyd: Solid in win Monday
Boyd (3-4) tossed five innings of scoreless ball to record the win Monday against the Angels. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four.
After leaving his last start on May 22 in the fifth inning with oblique spasms, this was a very positive effort for the 27-year-old lefty, who looked fully healthy and dominated a tough lineup. Perhaps the only negative was that it took Boyd 102 pitches to get through five innings, which kept him from going deeper into the game. Nonetheless, he'll carry a strong 3.00 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Blue Jays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start