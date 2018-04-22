Boyd had his next start bumped from Tuesday to Wednesday against the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The only major result of the change for Boyd is an additional day of rest from last Wednesday's start. The 26-year-old has put together a fantastic start to the season with a 1.40 ERA and 0.67 WHIP and 11 strikeouts over 19.1 innings. Boyd has allowed only one run in each of his three starts and will look to continue his impressive run against the Pirates.